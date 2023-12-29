Jose Peseiro Names 25-man Super Eagles Squad For 2023 AFCON (Full Squad)

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has named 25 players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

In the 25-man Super Eagles squad that was confirmed earlier today, December 29, coach Jose Peseiro unexpectedly invited Ahmed Musa, the team’s captain, who has never kicked a ball for the team throughout 2023.

Interestingly, only one domestic player from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Enyimba goalkeeper, Leke Ojo, made the cut.

Ojo will compete with error-prone Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho who is currently contracted to Omonoia FC of Cyprus, and Stanley Nwabili of Chippa United of South Africa, for the Eagles’ first eleven.

Other major additions to the squad are, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Vice-Captain William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Below is the Super Eagles of Nigeria full squad for the 2023 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).

Note that the Super Eagles are in Group A and they will begin their 2023 AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14. They will play the hosts, Ivory Coast, on January 18, and end the group stage with a game against Guinea Bissau on January 22.