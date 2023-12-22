Aston Villa Eye Kelechi Iheanacho Ahead Of January Transfer

Premier League club, Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho during the January transfer window.

The contract between Championship club, Leicester City and Kelechi Iheanacho will expire on June 30, 2024. This means that if Leicester City fail to sell the forward in January, the Nigerian star will leave the club for free next summer.

Recall that several teams expressed interest in signing the Nigeria international after the Foxes were demoted from the Premier League at the end of last season. These teams included West Ham, Fulham, Brentford, and Wolves. He however chose to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Under the supervision of new manager Enzo Maresca, Iheanacho made 20 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions this season, netting six goals and two assists.

He is seen as the ideal partner for Ollie Watkins, who has shown potential so far this season.

Iheanacho would be interested in joining the team because Villa is currently in the English Premier League and has a good possibility of finishing in the European spots this season.

“Aston Villa are interested in signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window,” UK website Football League World wrote.

“The Midlands club are keen to provide some depth behind Ollie Watkins in the center-forward role, as they compete on multiple fronts in 2024.

“As things stand, Iheanacho’s contract with Leicester is due to expire at the end of this season.

“That of course, means that the January transfer window could be the Foxes’ last chance to receive a fee for the striker, amid that interest from Aston Villa.”