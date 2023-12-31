Ganduje Represents Tinubu As Sultan, Governors Grace National Quranic Recitation Competition (Photos)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

The event, which was held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, also had in attendance several dignitaries including royal fathers, government officials and Islamic scholars.

Some of those in attendance included Govs Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Naija News understands the event was organised by the Musabaqah Foundation for Qur’anic Recitation in Nigeria, Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto and the Yobe State government.

See more photos from the event.

‘How Ganduje Plans To Deal With Wike’ – APC Chieftain Reveals

Former National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has alleged how former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, tricked and planned to ‘deal with’ former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

According to Eze, after Wike had lost the 2023 PDP presidential ticket, Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the APC, went abroad to ensure that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was sent back to the classroom of practical politicking to learn the rudiments.

“He has been tricked into thinking that he handed over Rivers State APC to him by wrongly dissolving the Rivers State Chapter and appointing some Wike’s loyalists as Caretaker Committee,” Daily Post quoted Eze.

Story continues below advertisement



By taking this action, he submitted that Ganduje had opened up the chance to deliver a significant blow to the former Governor of Rivers and his style of politics, although it was simply a tactic to submerge him in the vast realm of politics.