Tinubu, Shettima’s Wives Visit Akeredolu’s Family In Ibadan

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mrs Tinubu, while speaking during the visit, described the Akeredolu as a great man, stating that Nigeria has lost one of her great men.

She said, “I keep asking when people ask someone, ‘Is somebody alright or is he sick?’ I said, ‘Who is well?’ We all have one ailment or the other, and it is only God who gives us each day to live by.

“He has done his best. He was a great, brave man, loved by my family, loved by my husband, and respected by my husband.

“We can only wish that the legacies he left behind could continue and endure. I wish his wife, his children, grandchildren, and the family that God will comfort them and also ease their pains.

“They should live with the fact that the man has done well. He has done well to people, he will be solidly missed, and we pray that his soul rests in perfect peace.”

Naija News recalls that Akeredolu died on Wednesday, December 27, at the age of 67.