‘Them Never Bury Mohbad You Dey Release New Song’ – Slamklef Slams Naira Marley

Nigerian music producer cum blogger, Samklef has slammed popular musician, Naira Marley for releasing a new track while controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death still lingers.

Slamming the singer in a tweet via his official X handle, Samklef described Naria Marley’s new song as noise.

Naija News reports that the music producer further blamed the country’s justice system for delaying justice on Mohbad’s death.

Samklef wrote, “Dem never bury mohbad. Investigation still Dey on you run go drop music wey Belike noise for my ear. I no blame you na the justice system wey no get head I blame. If to say naija na country you for get mind drop any jam for now ? last time I check naija na jungle sha. Enjoy o!”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has revealed why the report on the investigation of the death of Nigeria singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is not out.

The command revealed that it had not received the report of the autopsy conducted on Mohbad from the pathologists.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an interview with Punch, said it would not do guesswork in the investigation of the death of Mohbad.

This comes after civil society organisation, the Take It Back Movement, sought the conclusion of the investigation into Mohbad’s case during a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Head of the Gender Department of the group, Omolola Pedro, in a press release, called on the police to, “stop the needless delays, make public its findings from the investigation, and protect the rights of the deceased’s wife and child.”

The organisation also feared that prolonged delay in the probe was capable of exposing Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and child, Liam, “to several attacks like cyberbullying, cyberstalking, organised malicious campaigns against their persons, and even physical harassment”, alleging that this was “the same fate Mohbad suffered while he was alive.”

Pedro added that the police, “must immediately conclude the investigation and make its findings public.”