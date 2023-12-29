Why Report On Mohbad’s Death Probe Not Out – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed why the report on the investigation of the death of Nigeria singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is not out.

The command revealed that it had not received the report of the autopsy conducted on Mohbad from the pathologists.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an interview with Punch, said it would not do guesswork in the investigation of the death of Mohbad.

This comes after civil society organisation, the Take It Back Movement, sought the conclusion of the investigation into Mohbad’s case during a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Head of the Gender Department of the group, Omolola Pedro, in a press release, called on the police to, “stop the needless delays, make public its findings from the investigation, and protect the rights of the deceased’s wife and child.”

The organisation also feared that prolonged delay in the probe was capable of exposing Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and child, Liam, “to several attacks like cyberbullying, cyberstalking, organised malicious campaigns against their persons, and even physical harassment”, alleging that this was “the same fate Mohbad suffered while he was alive.”

Pedro added that the police, “must immediately conclude the investigation and make its findings public.”

Hundeyin, in his reaction, said, “We’re not the pathologists who carried out the autopsy.

“When they (the pathologists) give us their report, we’ll conclude our investigation. For now, that’s what we’re waiting for. Except they want us to do guesswork, we can’t guess; we need to get the report and see the content of the result, and we don’t have it yet.”

Mohbad’s death on September 12 sparked controversies in Nigeria and beyond, which prompted the police to set up an investigative team to determine what led to the singer’s demise.