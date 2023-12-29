Ondo: ‘Tinubu Has Interest In Who Becomes Aiyedatiwa’s Deputy’

There are indications that President Bola Tinubu is interested in the politics of Ondo State, following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu.

The newly sworn-in governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is currently looking out for a deputy after taking over from Akeredolu.

Insider in the Ondo State government who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that President Tinubu has waded in over who deputises Aiyedatiwa.

The influence, according to the insider, came up on Thursday when Tinubu summoned Aiyedatiwa to a late private meeting at the president’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos where the race for the deputy governor seat was extensively discussed.

He revealed that the president, although frowned at some actions of Aiyedatiwa shortly after the demise of Akeredolu, noted that the shopping for his deputy should not create another political crisis in the state.

The source said, “The shopping for who becomes the deputy governor obviously has begun but President Tinubu has intervened now by summoning Aiyedatiwa to a private meeting yesterday (Thursday) night in Lagos.

“The names rumoured in the state are outside the cards of Tinubu as I speak with you. He wants someone who would not give Aiyedatiwa another crisis in the state because it’s glaring that the president has his full eyes on Ondo politics and he also wants his men especially those who will carry on the legacies of late governor Akeredolu.

“Don’t forget how the president penned his tribute to condole the family of Akeredolu over his shocking death a few days ago. He actually has Akeredolu in his heart considering how the former governor stood tall and fought gallantly when the ruling APC was also shopping for its presidential candidate in the presidential election.”

As Aiyedatiwa sort for his deputy, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) might be planning to settle down for Ifedayo Abegunde, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), recently appointed by President.

Abegunde, popularly known as Abena, was Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during Akeredolu’s first term in office. He, however, fell out with the former governor shortly after the primary and was not retained in office in the second term.

A source in the party hinted that the presidency with the backing of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, may succeed in influencing the deputy governor seat in favour of Abegunde.

The source said, “Abena is among the choice of the presidency for the deputy governor’s seat and he’s also being considered but how Tinubu and the party in Abuja want to walk their way for his acceptance is what we don’t know yet but he’s not a wrong choice.

“I know Aiyedatiwa is under pressure over the choice of his deputy, but the decision of Tinubu over the slot for the seat would also go a long way as the people await the announcement by early next year.”