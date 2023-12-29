Man City’s Jack Grealish Loses £1 Million Worth Of Valuables To Robbers

Manchester City winger, Jack Grealish was a victim of an armed robbery attack while he was playing for the club against Everton on Wednesday, December 27.

Reports in the United Kingdom claimed that Jack Grealish lost valuables including wristwatches and jewelry worth £1 million in the attack.

Also, it was reported that Grealish, 28, moved into the mansion, which includes tennis courts, football grounds, a wine cellar, a boating lake, and a heliport, shortly before Christmas. The property is estimated to be worth £5.5 million.

According to The Sun newspaper, Grealish’s family and fiancée Sasha Atwood noticed a disturbance when they were at the property watching the broadcast match.

A helicopter, police dogs, and several police officers were dispatched to the property in Knutsford after an alarm was set off; however, no suspects were found.

The 28-year-old Jack Grealish was informed of the attack after he had helped Manchester City to beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 9.50 pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that several items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1722738.”

At the time of writing, there was no report of any bodily harm recorded during the attack.