‘He Was A Fine Gentleman’ – Fubara Mourns Late Ondo Governor, Akeredolu

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed shock over the death of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, Fubara described the late Akeredolu as “one leader dedicated to the service and wellbeing of his people and humanity.”

The Rivers governor said the sad news was quite disturbing, adding that the death was not only a loss to the state but the entire country.

“Chief Rotimi Akeredolu was a fine gentleman, with high respect for the rule of law as a seasoned lawyer. In this state of mourning and grief, our prayers are with the family, the government and the people of Ondo state,” the statement reads.

The governor prayed for the repose of his soul and asked God to comfort his family, the government and the people of the state.

Akeredolu: Makinde Declares 3 Days Mourning In Oyo, Flag To Fly At Half Mast

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared three days of state mourning in memory of the former governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that Makinde’s directive was contained in a statement released on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The Oyo governor, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said that all flags at public offices in Oyo state would be flown at half-mast for three days.

He had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Gov. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, visited the Ibadan home of the late Akeredolu.