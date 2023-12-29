Aiyedatiwa Reveals Tinubu’s Response To Akeredolu’s Death

The newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the response of President Bola Tinubu to the death of the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was a sad feeling.

He stated this while speaking to reporters after meeting with the President late Thursday night at his residence in Lagos State.

Recall that Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a German hospital after suffering from protracted prostate cancer.

He said President Tinubu’s response during their meeting was a paradox and also a mixed feeling because he lost a brother, soulmate and confidant.

Aiyedatiwa said the president called him on Thursday to condole with Ondo people and still did the same today, and also wished him well that there can never be a vacuum in government.

He said “It was a paradox, a mixed feeling, he commiserated with me, even though he put a call through yesterday to condole with us in Ondo State, through me, he still did the same today, and also wished me well that there can never be a vacuum, one era ends, another one begins, but still within same administration and that’s the first time such a thing will be happening in Ondo State, to have a transition within an administration, due to the demise of the governor.

“So, it’s basically an advice and to also encourage me to take charge and mobilise everybody, one administration that we are known for. So to pull everybody together to work together and see how we can move the state forward.”