Transfer Update On Eric Dier, Hojbjerg, Phillips, Neves, Robinson, Griezmann, Others

Eric Dier, an England defender, 29, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a Danish midfielder, 28, and Hugo Lloris, a French goalkeeper, 37, have been informed by Tottenham that they are free to quit the team in January, according to Football Insider.

Juventus want to sign Hojbjerg as soon as possible to bolster their midfield, Calculomercato claimed.

Newcastle United are optimistic that they can work out a deal with Manchester City to acquire England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 28-year-old is also wanted by Juventus, Everton, and Crystal Palace, the Telegraph claimed.

Joao Neves, a 19-year-old midfielder for Portugal who has been linked to a move to Manchester United, is currently negotiating a new deal at Benfica that could increase his release clause from 120 million euros to 150 million euros, Portuguese publication, O Jogo reported.

Viktor Gyokeres, a 25-year-old striker from Sweden who plays for Sporting Lisbon, a rival of Benfica, is another player linked to United, the Express claimed.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, says the team is willing to add players in January “because we want to be stronger”, as reported by the Guardian.

Although the Gunners are admirers of Matthijs de Ligt, a 24-year-old Dutch central defender for Bayern Munich, a January transfer seems unlikely, according to the Athletic.

In an attempt to add a left-back during the January transfer window, Liverpool Have enquired about United States 26-year-old international Antonee Robinson’s availability at Fulham, 90min claimed.

The 32-year-old French forward Antoine Griezmann says he would be willing to finish his career in America and that Atletico Madrid will be his last club in Europe, as reported by AS.