Tottenham Sign Guglielmo Vicario As Hugo Lloris’ Probable Successor

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario who is expected to be the successor to the club’s veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who has just a season left on his contract.

Guglielmo Vicario who moved from Italian club, Empoli to England this summer, signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Vicario is coach Ange Postecoglou’s second acquisition after Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski converted his loan into a permanent contract this summer.

The 26-year-old Italian goalie impressed throughout his two years at Empoli, and last year he received his first call-up to the Italy national team.

Vicario is described by the North London team as a “commanding goalkeeper with the ability to play out from the back.”

He spent time at Cagliari, Perugia, and Venezia before joining Empoli in July 2021 after starting his career with Udinese.

The 6’4″ goalkeeper helped Empoli to back-to-back 14th-place finishes in the Italian Serie A.

Vicario only conceived 39 goals in 31 league games last season and recorded seven clean sheets to help Empoli finish 12 points above the relegation zone.

Aside from Guglielmo Vicario, another alternative for Spurs in the goalkeeping department is 35-year-old English goalie Fraser Forster, who filled in for Lloris the previous season while the French goalkeeper was injured.