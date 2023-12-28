Connect with us

Politics

Popular RCCG Pastor Joins Edo 2024 Governorship Race To Succeed Obaseki

Published

on

at

8:07 AM
Obaseki Revokes Ize-Iyamu’s Ownership Of 18 Hectare Land

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2020 election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has declared his intention to succeed the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, in the 2024 governorship race in the state.

Naija News learnt that Ize-Iyamu, who is taking a third shot at the Edo governorship office, made the declaration on Wednesday, December 27, at the state party secretariat in Benin City.

Ize-Iyamu, when he met with the members of APC’s state executive at the party secretariat, disclosed that next year is critical and Edo State needs to change.

The Pastor claimed that the Edo people had endured governance by propaganda and falsehood.

He said, “Next year is critical, we need to steer Edo state from the direction of parlousness, insincere governance and rudderlessness. For over seven years, Edo people have had to endure governance by propaganda and falsehood, and the use of government institutions for the purpose of personal vendetta and the oppression of her citizens. “

No Allocation To My Office For Six Months Over Tension With Obaseki

Meanwhile, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said that his office has not been paid a six-month allowance due to the political tension between him and his principal, Godwin Obaseki.

The deputy governor said he is still standing strong, running the office and engaging in other activities through goodwill and contributions from friends.

Shaibu noted that he would forever be grateful to journalists as a write-up by an investigative reporter saved him from the grip of the dictator when he was incarcerated alongside other activists during the regime of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

Story continues below advertisement

Get New DJ Mixes

Shaibu further stated that Edo is top of his agenda to strengthen institutions in the state and he has sacrificed everything to make sure that Edo works.

© 2023 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Related Topics:

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.

Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement