Popular RCCG Pastor Joins Edo 2024 Governorship Race To Succeed Obaseki

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2020 election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has declared his intention to succeed the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, in the 2024 governorship race in the state.

Naija News learnt that Ize-Iyamu, who is taking a third shot at the Edo governorship office, made the declaration on Wednesday, December 27, at the state party secretariat in Benin City.

Ize-Iyamu, when he met with the members of APC’s state executive at the party secretariat, disclosed that next year is critical and Edo State needs to change.

The Pastor claimed that the Edo people had endured governance by propaganda and falsehood.

He said, “Next year is critical, we need to steer Edo state from the direction of parlousness, insincere governance and rudderlessness. For over seven years, Edo people have had to endure governance by propaganda and falsehood, and the use of government institutions for the purpose of personal vendetta and the oppression of her citizens. “

Meanwhile, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said that his office has not been paid a six-month allowance due to the political tension between him and his principal, Godwin Obaseki.

The deputy governor said he is still standing strong, running the office and engaging in other activities through goodwill and contributions from friends.

Shaibu noted that he would forever be grateful to journalists as a write-up by an investigative reporter saved him from the grip of the dictator when he was incarcerated alongside other activists during the regime of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

Shaibu further stated that Edo is top of his agenda to strengthen institutions in the state and he has sacrificed everything to make sure that Edo works.