No Allocation To My Office For Six Months Over Tension With Obaseki – Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said that his office has not been paid a six-month allowance due to the political tension between him and his principal, Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News reports that Shaibu stated this on Tuesday during the opening of the Correspondents Office in Benin.

The deputy governor said he is still standing strong, running the office and engaging in other activities through goodwill and contributions from friends.

Shaibu noted that he would forever be grateful to journalists as a write-up by an investigative reporter saved him from the grip of the dictator when he was incarcerated alongside other activists during the regime of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

Shaibu further stated that Edo is top of his agenda to strengthen institutions in the state and he has sacrificed everything to make sure that Edo works.

He said, “You know there is tension between the governor and I. And for six months, there has been no allocation to my office. So, whatever I am doing is contributions from friends and my goodwill; and I am still standing very strong.

“I am your ambassador anywhere I am. This is not because of politics, but because of what you have done to save my life in the cause of doing your work.

“I wouldn’t have been deputy governor today if I am not alive. A journalist who did an investigation and wrote a report saved my life in the hands of the military.

“So, you can see the reason why I come anytime you invite me, even if it is difficult, I must show up because that is the only way I can appreciate and encourage you.

“I am also determined to make sure that in all things, Edo must be first and I am determined to strengthen institutions. I came into politics because I felt that we should have an egalitarian society. I came into politics to make institutions strong because that is the only way you can have the society of your dreams.

“When institutions are strong, you are able to deal with those guys that thinks they are powerful, moderate their excesses, and also promote and help the weak in the society.

“Institution does not know the rich, strong or the poor, it takes care of all strata of life. That is what I stand for, that is why I joined politics.

“That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure that Edo works. I even sacrificed my personal entitlement to make sure this institution works and in the coming weeks, I will give a stewardship of what I have done as deputy governor from 2016 to date.

“Very soon, there is going to be a world press conference to give my stewardship as deputy governor. And by the time I am done, Edo would have seen the level of sacrifice that some of us have made as deputy governor of Edo State.”