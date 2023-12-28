‘I Don’t Regret Marrying Olakunle Churchill’ – Rosy Meurer

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, says she does not regret marrying Nigerian philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of her colleague, Tonto Dikeh.

Naija News reports that the couple has been in the news lately over rumours of a marriage crisis and reports that Churchill is purportedly planning to take a new wife in the North.

However, the movie star, in a post via her Instagram page on the occasion of her husband’s birthday, referred to him as ‘my better half and partner in crime’ while appreciating him for being an amazing husband.

The mother of two also said she has no regret in saying yes to her husband.

She said, “To my better half, my partner in crime, my gossip partner and the man who keeps our family running. Thank you for being an amazing husband and father.

“I used to think that not putting all my eggs in one basket would make me the wisest person but when it comes to you it doesn’t make sense.

“You have my love, my heart, and you’ve shown that you are worthy of my everything. You are one rare gem and I do not regret saying YES! to you. You are the most amazing partner and I just want to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANCOR I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY @olakunlechurchill.”