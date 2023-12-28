Girlfriend Shoots Policeman To Death In Imo

A 23-year-old lady, identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo has killed a policeman attached to the Imo State Police Command, Cosmas Ugwu.

Naija News understands that Ugwu was shot dead on Tuesday by his lover, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Sources who spoke with Punch revealed that the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

Officers on counter duty were said to have heard three gunshots from the room being occupied by the deceased officer.

The source said, “When police officers ran into the room to see what was going on, they found Corporal Ugwu lying in a pool of his blood.

“The girl shot him three times in his chest and his left hand. He was rushed immediately to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

It was noted that the deceased had a serious fight with his girlfriend, and in the course of the altercation, the girl reached for his rifle, pulled the trigger and shot him three times.

The source added, “Nobody actually knows what went wrong between the two, but how the girl was able to use a police rifle successfully is still a surprise to many. Maybe, Ugwu was the one who taught her.”

The remains of the slain officer had been deposited at the Obizi mortuary, while further investigation continues.

The suspect is currently in police custody for interrogation and possible prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, the incident happened. A policeman was allegedly shot dead by his girlfriend. He was serving at Ezinihitte Mbaise. Currently, the girl involved has been arrested. We are doing everything to ensure we investigate the matter, to ascertain the fact and possibly arraign the suspect in court.”