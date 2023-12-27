Transfer Update On Varane, Lingard, Martial, De Paul, Gyokeres, Broja, Others

Raphael Varane, 30, a former France defender, is willing to leave Manchester United and go back to Lens, where he began his career, according to L’Equipe.

However, another former Varane club, Real Madrid, is still in the running, and Bayern Munich is also eager to move for the player, according to Sport.

Claudio Echeverri, an Argentine midfielder, is reportedly close to joining Manchester City from River Plate. ESPN claimed that the 17-year-old will probably be loaned back to his present team until the end of the Premier League season.

Goncalo Inacio, a 22-year-old defender for Sporting Lisbon with a 60 million euro release clause, is a target for both Liverpool and Arsenal in January. The Portuguese publication, A Bola, claimed that Arsenal is in the strongest position to sign him.

Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres, 25, has been linked to Chelsea and Arsenal. However, he has stated that he wants to play out the season at Sporting Lisbon, as reported by 90min.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay £25 million for Belgium’s 18-year-old midfielder, Arthur Vermeeren. A substantial upfront payment and a commitment to return the player to his current club, Royal Antwerp, for the remainder of the season are included in the deal, the Sun claimed.

Lille, a team in Ligue 1, has made a free agency offer to 31-year-old Jesse Lingard, a former midfielder for Manchester United and England. However, the Mirror reported that Brexit may make it impossible for him to sign a deal because French teams are only allowed to sign four players from non-EU nations.

Joshua Zirkzee, a 22-year-old striker from the Netherlands valued at £26 million and has seven goals in 17 games so far this season for Serie A team Bologna, is a target for Manchester United, according to Metro.

Inter Milan is eager to sign Iran international Mehdi Taremi, 31, from Porto in January, or Armando Broja, 22, of Chelsea, and Anthony Martial, 28, of Manchester United, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed.

Atletico Madrid rejected Juventus’ effort to sign 29-year-old Argentinean midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, Mundo Deportivo claimed.

Story continues below advertisement



Paris St. Germain has agreed to pay Corinthians 20 million euros for Gabriel Moscardo, the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.