NiMet Reveals Regions To Witness Three Days Dust Haze From Wednesday

According to the weather forecast released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday, the country will likely expect moderate dust haze from Wednesday to Friday.

The northern region, it said, will experience horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 meters while the North Central region and inland cities of the South will also experience moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km during this period.

Coastal cities, on the other hand, will have a hazy atmosphere throughout the forecast period.

For Thursday, the agency anticipates a moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility ranging from 2km to 5km over the North, the North Central, and the inland cities of the South.

Additionally, it said a hazy atmosphere is expected over the coastal belt of the country throughout the forecast period. On Friday, NiMet predicts a continuation of moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over the North, the North-central, and the inland areas of the South.

“A hazy atmosphere is expected over the coastal cities during the forecast period, and the public should take necessary precautions as dust particles will be in the air.

“People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.