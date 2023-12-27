Lucky Aiyedatiwa Makes First Set Of Appointments As Ondo State Governor (Full List)

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has made his first set of appointments following his inauguration on Wednesday.

The Governor’s appointments were contained in a statement signed by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Omojuwa Olusegun.

According to the statement, Governor Aiyedatiwa appointed Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Smart Omodunbi (Jnr) as his Special Assistant (Political Matters), Mr. Abire Sunday Olugbenga as his Special Assistant (New Media).

Others are Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant (Photography) and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant (Domestic and Government House).

All the appointments take immediate effect.

We Will Complete Akeredolu’s Project

The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to complete the projects started by his predecessor in office, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He also promised to place the people first in every decision taken by his government.

Aiyedatiwa made the promise on Wednesday while addressing the people of the state shortly after he was sworn in as the substantive governor by the state chief judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola.

He stressed that it was with a heavy heart he accepted to take over the affairs of the state following the unfortunate death of Akeredolu, whom he described as a man of courage and vision.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the loss of Akeredolu is a devastating thing, a monumental loss and a great loss to him as an individual.