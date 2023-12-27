Aiyedatiwa Sends First Message To Ondo State People After Emerging As Governor

The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to complete the projects started by his predecessor in office, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He also promised to place the people first in every decision taken by his government.

Aiyedatiwa made the promise on Wednesday while addressing the people of the state shortly after he was sworn in as the substantive governor by the state chief judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola.

He stressed that it was with a heavy heart he accepted to take over the affairs of the state following the unfortunate death of Akeredolu, whom he described as a man of courage and vision.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the loss of Akeredolu is a devastating thing, a monumental loss and a great loss to him as an individual.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I accept this honorous responsibility of taking over the reins of governance and affairs of our state after the unfortunate loss and passing of our beloved governor and leader and my dear principal Arakurin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.”

Aiyedatiwa added that Akeredolu is “A man of courage and vision who always stood for the truth even at his detriment. He pursued the course of Amotekun even when he had his victory being contended at the court. The people of Ondo and the Southwest will be grateful for the establishment of Amotekun which had increased security in the state.

“His many legacies in the health sector, infrastructural, industrial hub, his innovation and entrepreneurial agency will be difficult to surpass. The events in the last few days are a watershed in the history of the state. This event has placed a burden on all of us. We have the responsibility to continue to sustain Akeredolu’s legacy which was good governance.

“Our Leader, during his time embarked on landmark projects many of which had been completed and some are ongoing. I now have the burden to complete them. It is necessary for us to acknowledge the achievements of Akeredolu. His records of performance are monumental. This administration shall continue to advance the welfare of the people. We shall place the people first in every decision we take.”