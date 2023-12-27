Akeredolu: ‘Nigeria Lost One Of Its Finest, I’m Hugely Shaken’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed Nigeria has suffered a profound loss with the passing of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who succumbed to death on Wednesday.

In a condolence message conveyed through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke expressed deep distress upon receiving the news of Akeredolu’s demise.

The statement read, “I am deeply touched by the demise of my brother, Arakun4in Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo state. He is someone who has made great contributions to Nigeria in both the legal field and public service.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession, and as a colleague in the Governor’s Forum, his wise counsel and constructive contributions are hard to miss. Nigeria lost one of its finest, and I’m hugely shaken.”

In light of this, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, the bereaved family of the departed, and the entire Government and populace of Ondo State for the grievous loss.

He encourages them to honour and preserve the memory of Rotimi Akeredolu by perpetuating his legacy of benevolent actions and positive impacts.

“In this moment of grief and pain, I offer my deepest sympathy to everyone touched by Arakunrin Akeredolu’s demise and pray to God to grant him eternal rest while hoping for his immediate family, the government and people of Ondo State that he left behind finds comfort in the life full of accomplishments that he lived“, it added.