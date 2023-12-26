Police Inspector Kills Junior Colleague In Edo For Arresting A Cultist

An officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Sergeant Abosele Akhere, has been reportedly killed in Edo State by his senior colleague, Inspector Jonathan Okouromi.

The tragic incident took place in the Ikponwosa/Egban community of Egor Local Government Area in Edo, around 9 pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that the Edo State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Control Intelligence Rapid Response Squad had gone out for an operation with the aim of apprehending suspected cultists who are said to have been causing havoc in the Ikponwosa/Egban community in recent times.

During the operation, Sergeant Abosele Akhere successfully arrested a notorious cultist known as ‘Raggae’, who was considered a prime suspect in cult-related activities.

“All of a sudden, Inspector Jonathan Okouromi just lifted his gun, pulled the trigger and shot Akhere from the back. Nobody knew what happened or why he did that. He just fired him from behind. The man fell immediately and started bleeding,” a source who wants his identity covered reportedly told the PUNCH via a telephone conversation.

The source explained further that the injured officer was promptly taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where the attending physician confirmed his unfortunate demise.

It was stated that Inspector Okouromi, upon realizing that he had fatally shot his subordinate, managed to flee the scene with his firearm.

Also, the arrested suspected cultist, Reggae, also escaped, while one Agbontaen Monday, a member Of the Eiye confraternity, was arrested.

Naija News understands that the police in the Ugbowo division are still actively searching for Inspector Okouromi, who is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased police sergeant has been taken to the mortuary, and the investigation is ongoing.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, told journalists that he was on holiday.

“I am on holiday. When I get to the office tomorrow, I’ll get the details,” the police mouthpiece reportedly said on the phone.

Naija News reports that the latest incident in Edo happened barely a week after a policeman attached to the Rivers State Police Command, Inspector Nelson Abuante, killed himself after he mistakenly shot dead a colleague in the process of arresting a suspect.

It was reported earlier that Abuante and his colleague, Inspector Monday Gbaramana, had gone to Nyogor-Lueku on Sunday to arrest one Akere Akpobari over some allegations made against him by his mother.

However, the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a brawl between him and the Policemen. In the process, Abuante mistakenly shot his colleague, Gbaramana, who sustained serious injuries.

Following the gunshot, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital but the car conveying them ran out of fuel and Gbaramana died before he could receive medical help.

Following the development, Inspector Abuante picked up his gun and killed himself too.