Policeman Commits Suicide In Rivers State After Mistakenly Killing Colleague

A policeman attached to the Rivers State Police Command, Inspector Nelson Abuante has killed himself after he mistakenly shot dead a colleague in the process of arresting a suspect.

Naija News gathered Abuante and his colleague, Inspector Monday Gbaramana had gone to Nyogor-Lueku on Sunday to arrest one Mr. Akere Akpobari over some allegations made against him by his mother.

However, the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a brawl between him and the Policemen. In the process, Abuante mistakenly shot his colleague, Gbaramana who sustained serious injuries.

Following the gunshot, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital but the car conveying them ran out of fuel and Gbaramana died before he could receive medical help.

Following the development, Inspector Abuante picked up his gun and killed himself too.

“In the course of the altercation, Inspector Nelson Abuante mistakenly shot Gbaramana and he sustained serious injuries. So, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital,” a source told Punch.

“Immediately Abuante discovered that his colleague had died, he carried his gun and shot himself to death,” the source added.

The Rivers Police Command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing into the incident.

“Yes, the incident happened. We are investigating to unravel what really happened,” she said.

The bodies of the two officers have been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.