PDP Releases Timetable, Schedule Of Activities For 2024 Bye Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming 2024 bye-elections in the country.

The PDP released the schedule for bye-elections into Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assemblies based on the earlier notice from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the polls.

According to the PDP, in a schedule released by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature in the early hours of Tuesday, 26th December, the expression of interest form for the Senate costs N500,000, while the nomination form costs N3000,000.

For the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form costs N500,000 and the nomination form is pegged at N2000,000.

The cost for the State House of Assembly expression of interest form is put at N100,000, while the nomination form costs N500,000.

The schedule added that female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only.

Similarly, youths below 40 years old are to purchase expression of interest forms but with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

Find the timetable below.

‘The Votes Belongs To PDP, Not Fubara Or Aso Rock’ – Party Fumes On Plan To Implement Tinubu’s Peace Deal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, against implementing the peace deal initiated by President Bola Tinubu between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over the crisis in the state.

PDP’s warning comes after Fubara, in a broadcast on Monday, said the resolution brokered by Tinubu to resolve the crisis was not a death sentence, adding that it would ensure lasting peace in the state.

He expressed his commitment to implement the agreement in such a way that would restore political stability in the state.

The PDP NWC in its reaction, faulted Fubara’s plan to implement Tinubu’s peace deal.

The party Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, in an interview with the Punch, said the peace pact could not be implemented.