It’s Sad Nigerians Are Celebrating Christmas In Hunger – PDP Fires Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu for the suffering and hardship in the country.

The opposition party made this known in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba.

The party asked Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to strengthen the bond of love and unity despite the hardship, pain and misery brought upon the nation by the policies of the APC-led federal government.

According to PDP, Nigerians should continue to be their brothers’ keepers during this festive period and not allow the hardship imposed on the nation by the APC administration to change their caring nature.

It said most Nigerian families are economically stranded, socially dislocated and can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life, especially during this festive period.

It said: “The party charges Nigerians to continue to be their brother’s keepers, especially at this trying time and not allow the hardship, difficulties and uncertainties imposed on the nation by the insensitive APC administration to change their caring nature.

“Millions of Nigerian families are economically stranded, socially dislocated and can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life, especially at this festive period.

“Our party is grieved that while families in other climes and nations are celebrating with joy, Nigerians are observing Christmas in hunger and misery because of the anti-people policies of the APC administration.”

The opposition party asked the National Assembly to “be on the side of the people by cutting all provisions for luxury items” in the 2024 budget and “channel such funds to sectors that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing” of Nigerians.

The PDP urged Nigerians not to “succumb to despondency” but to use the occasion and essence of Christmas to “offer prayers as well as renew their hope and trust in the divine intervention of God in the affairs” of the country.