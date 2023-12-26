Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Catholic Church, Kill Three Worshippers

Some unknown gunmen reportedly stormed Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Nkweagu, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Sunday and killed no fewer than three worshippers.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday.

Prior to the attack, the gunmen had contacted one of the victims, a well-known POS operator at Nkwuagu market, and lured him out of the church.

According to reports, as soon as he stepped outside, he was shot and killed by the assailants.

The community has been plunged into mourning, and economic activities, particularly at the popular Nkwuagu market along the Abakaliki/Afikpo express road, have been severely affected, especially on Christmas Day.

It is worth noting that this is not the first incident of violence in the Nkwuagu community, as a student was recently killed due to cult clashes.

An investigation into the incident by journalists suggests that the killings of the three worshippers at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church may be linked to ongoing clashes between rival cult groups in the Nkwuagu community.

According to the Daily Post, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, did not respond to his calls when contacted for further details into the latest development.

In a swift reaction, however, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie, condemned in totality the gruesome murder of the said three Immaculate Conception Catholic Church worshippers on Christmas Eve.

Nworie expressed his sorrow and disappointment, stating that the tragic event was deeply distressing. He further mentioned that the assailants entered the church during a vigil mass service, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to numerous individuals.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened in the church and in Ebonyi State in general,” the bishop noted.