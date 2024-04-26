Catholic Church, Bars, Hotels – Lagos State Releases List Of Building Sealed For Noise Pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed some establishments, including a Catholic Church for noise pollution.

Other establishments that suffer the same fate include:

Seventh Heaven Bar & Lounge

1602 Hotel, Lourita Hotel & Suites

Wonderful Bible Prayer Ministries

God’s Porch Ministries

White Pavilion Hotel

Quest Hotel & Suites

Honey Comb Confectioners Ltd

Excel Hotel & Suite.

The agency explained that the sealing of the establishments was due to comprehensive enforcement operation which cut across lfako-ljaiye, Abule-Egba, Alagbado, Command, Abesan Estate, and Dopemu areas of the state.

LASEPA said the establishments were closed down to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

“In a significant effort to address noise pollution and other environmental breaches, LASEPA conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation today in strategic areas of lfako-ljaiye, Abule-Egba, Alagbado, Command, Abesan Estate, and Dopemu within Lagos State.

“Among the affected establishments are the Catholic Church, Seventh Heaven Bar & Lounge, 1602 Hotel, Lourita Hotel & Suites, Wonderful Bible Prayer Ministries, God’s Porch Ministries, White Pavilion Hotel, Quest Hotel & Suites, Honey Comb Confectioners Ltd, and Excel Hotel & Suite these establishments have been temporarily closed to compel compliance with environmental regulations.

“LASEPA emphasized the vital importance of businesses adhering to environmental standards,” LASEPA said in a statement.