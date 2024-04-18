VIDEO: Nigerian Cleric Fires AK47 Inside Church While Service Is Ongoing

A video that is now viral on social media has seen a cleric whose name is yet to be identified brandishing an AK47 inside the church.

In the video clip obtained by Naija News on Thursday morning, the cleric, who is dressed in a white robe, is seen cocking a gun and later fired a shot inside the church with his congregations watching.

A lady who shot the video could be heard hailing the cleric whom she identified as their Reverend Father, speculating that the worship centre is a Catholic Church.

However, the location of the church was not known at the time of filing this report.

See the video clip below as shared by SaharaReporters:

Meanwhile, last February, House on the Rock Church explained why its embattled Presiding Pastor in Abuja, Uche Aigbe, mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle.

Naija News recalls that Pastor Aigbe had caused a stir on a Sunday service when he mounted the pulpit with an AK-47 rifle.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he told his congregation resulting in laughter.

However, the actions of the clergyman were met with condemnation outside his church, resulting in his detention on Monday.

Reacting to controversy in a statement on Monday, House on the Rock said its pastor carried the gun to illustrate his message to the congregation.

The statement reads: “On Sunday, February 12, a resident pastor of House on the Rock, Abuja Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe in a message about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons, carried an unloaded gun to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith.’

“Pastor Uche has been a leader in House on the Rock, Abuja since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, he realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church, House on the Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all of mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”