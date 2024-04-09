Catholic Church Condemns Surrogacy, Transgender, Advocates Respect For Gay People

Advertisement

The Catholic Church has disclosed what it regards as threat to human dignity.

The Vatican described the belief in gender fluidity as “a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God.”

The Vatican stated this via the new Dignitas infinita (Infinite Dignity) declaration released by the Vatican’s doctrinal office on Monday.

The release reiterates what Pope Francis’s previous criticism described as an “ugly ideology of our time.”

The Vatican said Pope Francis had approved the document, which also reaffirms its condemnation of surrogacy, saying the practice represents “a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child.”

“A child is always a gift and never the basis of a commercial contract.

“Every human life, beginning with that of the unborn child in its mother’s womb, cannot be suppressed, nor become an object of commodity.

“Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the gospel,” the 20-page document says.

Reiterating opposition to gender reassignment surgery, it adds: “It follows that any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception.”

The document says gay people should be respected and denounces the fact that “in some places, not a few people are imprisoned, tortured, and even deprived of the good of life solely because of their sexualorientation.”