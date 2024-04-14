Pope Speaks On Iran’s Drone Attack On Israel

Advertisement

Pope Francis, on Sunday, made an appeal against a “spiral of violence” after Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel.

Naija News gathered that the Pope made the appeal in a statement after his traditional Sunday prayer in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

The Pontiff also warned of a potential regional conflagration, hours after Iran launched drones, estimated to number between 100 and 250 against Israel

He said, “I make a pressing appeal for an end to any action which could fuel a spiral of violence that risks dragging the Middle East into an even greater conflict.

“I am praying and following with concern, but also pain, the news that has come in recent hours about the worsening situation in Israel due to Iran’s intervention.

“No one should threaten the existence of others. All countries must, however, side with peace and help Israelis and Palestinians to live in two states, side by side and in security.

“That is their right.”

The pontiff furthermore demanded the world “help the population facing a humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and urged the “immediate release of the hostages kidnapped months ago” by Hamas.