Catholic Bishops Reject Pope’s Position On Same-Sex Marriage

The Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have rejected the position of Pope Francis on the blessing of same-sex couples.

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, made this known while delivering his speech at the formal opening of the 2024 First Plenary Assembly of the CBCN on Sunday in Abuja.

The bishops said the position of the Pope could be translated as an endorsement of same-sex marriage by the Catholic Church, adding that the declarations from the Holy See should expectedly foster unity and communion on matters of doctrine, morals and liturgy.

According to the bishops, the stance of Pope Francis has hurt the unity and catholicity of the Church.

He said: “We must sincerely admit that the Declaration, Fiducia Supplicans (On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings), issued on 18th December 2023, by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has added to our pains.

“While the document prohibits liturgical blessings for same-sex couples, it recommends at the same time spontaneous pastoral blessings for couples in irregular situations, including the blessing of same-sex couples.

“It further stressed that such pastoral blessings should not be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them, nor can it be performed with any clothing, gestures, or words that are proper to a wedding.

“Given the ambiguities in the Declaration, the document quickly aroused mixed reactions of acceptance, sceptical reserve and outright rejection from Episcopal Conferences and individual Bishops across the world.”

Ugorji noted that with the media hype that ambushed the text, its publication generated shock, outrage and disbelief among the faithful in Nigeria as elsewhere in Africa and other parts of the world.

He asserted that many devout Catholics in the communities wondered how a Priest could bless same-sex couples who live permanently in a sinful union without causing confusion and scandal.

“In the midst of this confusion and pushback, we must, as Pastors with the pastoral task of safeguarding the deposit of faith in its purity and integrity, uphold the teaching of the Church based on Holy Scripture and Tradition.

“We shouldn’t be conformed to this world but be transformed by renewing our minds, so we may discern what the Will of God is, what is good and acceptable and perfect. We must continue to teach our faithful that there is no possibility of blessing same-sex couples or same-sex unions in the Church in Africa.

“Homosexual acts are of grave depravity which are intrinsically disordered and, above all, contrary to natural law. In furtherance of our pastoral and prophetic mission, we must also continue to stress that God loves the sinner unconditionally and calls him to repentance so that he might live,” he added.