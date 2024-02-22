Economic Hardship: Your Policies Not Properly Thought Through – Catholic Bishops Knock Tinubu

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has expressed disappointment with the outcomes of different government policies, stating that they do not appear to have been thoughtfully planned by the President Bola Tinubu led government.

Naija News reports that the clerics urged the government to take prompt action to curb the rising level of insecurity in the nation.

This was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of the conference first plenary meeting, which took place from February 16 to 22, 2024, at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Resource Centre in Durumi, Abuja.

The communique by CBCN read, “We note the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing some of our key economic problems. While we understand the reasons behind some of the reforms, it is our view that some of these policies seem not to have been properly thought through and as such the outcomes seem to fall short of expectations.”

CBCN claims that in order to prevent anarchy and turmoil from erupting, the government needs to take immediate action to address the growing discontent and restlessness among the populace.

According to the church leaders, the situation has reached a level never witnessed in the nation, and they added that people’s lives are becoming more and more difficult due to the deteriorating economy.

The bishops also maintained that the ability of a government to safeguard people and property is a necessary condition for its legitimacy.