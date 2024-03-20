Nnamdi Kanu: Catholic Bishops Send Important Message To Tinubu Over IPOB Leader’s Detention

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and secure the release of the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The clerics appealed to the Nigerian leader to utilize his esteemed position to explore all legal avenues to free the Biafra agitator for the betterment of the South-East region.

Naija News understands that this plea comes shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the bail request made by the IPOB leader within the past 24 hours.

Addressing attendees at the episcopal ordination of the auxiliary Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, emphasized that Kanu’s freedom would pave the way for economic growth and enhanced security in the south-east.

He further highlighted that Kanu’s prolonged detention had been a significant factor contributing to the insecurity in the southeast, as evidenced by the weekly Monday sit-at-home protests that have disrupted the region’s economy and led to substantial financial losses for numerous businesses.

Naija News reported earlier that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja declined to grant Kanu bail.

The court, instead, directed for a speedy trial of the case involving the embattled IPOB leader who is accused of treasonable felony.

Kanu, who appeared in court on Tuesday, has been in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody since his arrest in June 2021.

During the ruling, Justice Nyako stated that the court would only provide an expedited hearing and instructed the prosecution to present its first witness.

Nonetheless, Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, stating that the IPOB leader’s legal team could not proceed with the proceedings without being able to communicate with their client.

Ejimakor further stated that arranging a meeting with Kanu while he is in the custody of the DSS has proven challenging due to the constant monitoring of their conversations.

He expressed concern over Kanu still being dressed in the same attire despite a court order for a change, highlighting this as an unfair treatment that goes against the Nigerian Constitution.