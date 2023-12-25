Nine Escape Death In Ogun Christmas Eve Accident

A total of nine individuals narrowly avoided a fatal accident on Christmas Eve day as their vehicles collided on the Orile-Imo stretch of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Naija News reports.

According to reports, a Toyota car and a Mitsubishi bus were both travelling at a high velocity when the collision occurred, resulting in the bus overturning and the car veering off the road.

An eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, informed journalists that the collision was a consequence of the driver’s excessive speed.

“What I saw was that the vehicles were on a high speed when one lost control and collided with the other. I got there a few minutes after it happened,” the source told The PUNCH.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, blamed excessive speeding on the part of the drivers as the cause of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement



“I can confirm that the accident happened along the Orile-Imo section of the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway. There was no loss of life, although nine persons were involved, six males and three females, but the three females got injured and they have been taken to the Idera Hospital in Sagamu,” Okpe said.