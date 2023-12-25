Gov Yusuf Speaks As Massive Crowd Welcomes Him To Kano After Supreme Court Ruling (Photos)

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has reacted to the huge number of supporters and followers who trooped out to welcome him back to the state on Sunday.

According to the Governor, the massive crowd that took to the streets to welcome him back to Kano was unprecedented. He promised that his administration’s commitment to service would be renewed.

Yusuf who returned to the state on Sunday after the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the Kano governorship dispute between him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gawuna Yusuf, said he is confident that the apex court would dispense justice.

Taking to his account on the X platform, Governor Yusuf wrote: “The massive influx of the good people of Kano that greeted our arrival in Kano today is unprecedented.

“As I remarked to the crowd, we are very confident that justice will be done to all of us soon. And, our dedication to service waxes stronger by every second.

“Furthermore, the flag-off of the training of 2600 corporate security officers stresses our commitment to fulfilling the security needs of our people. Nagode, Kanawa!.”