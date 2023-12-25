Arewa Youth Leader Sends Message To Christians On Christmas Day

The Coalition of Arewa Youth Associations has called upon Christians to offer prayers for peace and the unity of our nation as they celebrate Christmas.

The President of the organization, Suleiman Musa, emphasized in his Christmas message on Monday in Kaduna that Christians should not overlook the numerous challenges confronting our country while praying during the Christmas festivities.

”We wish you a splendid celebration. Let’s use the season to pray and to celebrate love for our people and the nation.”

Musa also urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps toward addressing the current hardship being faced by the citizenry.

”As a group, we are deeply concerned about the security and economic challenges in the land.

”As we pray, we need to also work collectively for solutions. Nigerians deserve a better quality of life,” he said.

The Rivers State command of the Nigeria Police Force has put in custody two individuals who were caught while trying to deface the iron on the fence surrounding Emmanuel Anglican Church, located in Okoro-Nu-Odo by Rumuokoro Roundabout in Obio-Akpor local government area of the state.

Naija News learnt that the duo were nabbed by the security guards at the church around 2 am yesterday.

According to reports, there was mild drama on the church premises while questioning the burglary suspects before they were eventually handed over to the police at approximately 9 am.

The PUNCH reported that one of the suspects, who identified himself as Henry, a 19-year-old resident of the Awalama community (the host community of the Church) but originally from Oguta in Imo State, revealed that he had been a frequent inmate at Degema prison in Rivers State.

“I have been in prison at the Degema Correctional Centre, where I was jailed for stealing cartons of noodles from a shop in the Awalama community. For that offence, it was because of hunger. But for this one (stealing iron on the Church fence), the Church security guards arrested us between 12 am and 2 am today while stealing iron fence protectors.

“I’m a school dropout. I stopped at Primary Two at Okoro-Nu-Odo Primary School. I was selling pure water (Sachet Water) before and stopped and later delved into selling of scraps,” the suspect confessed.

Henry further disclosed that scraps of iron are quantified in kilograms. A single kilogram is priced at N200.

While appealing for mercy, he requested that the Holy Bible be brought to him so that he could take an oath not to steal again.

Story continues below advertisement



However, the second suspect, who refused to disclose his true identity, confessed to being caught in the act of stealing church belongings, particularly iron protectors. He stated that he is from Obele in Ikwerre local government area of the State.