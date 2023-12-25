JUST IN: Fire Guts Beyonce’s Childhood Home On Christmas Day – [Video]

A tragic fire incident occurred on Monday at the childhood home of renowned American singer, Beyonce.

According to Daily Mail, the Houston home where the singer lived from the time she was born until she was five years old was affected by a fire incident that happened today when people were celebrating Christmas.

The news platform quoted the Houston Fire Department as reporting that the fire incident happened around 2 am Monday, and the first responders arrived to find a two-story structure on fire.

The fire department reported that they could put out the flames within three minutes of arriving and that most of the fire was contained within the first ten minutes.

They also had to cut into the roof to clear the attic and eaves of the fire.

The report added that the couple living in the home and their two young children escaped the fire in their pyjamas, and no one was injured.

The officials stated that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

See a video clip of the fire scene below: