Jonathan Sends Message To Nigerians On Christmas Day

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has extended his warm wishes to Nigerians and Christians worldwide on the occasion of this year’s Christmas Day celebration.

He emphasized the importance of demonstrating love, peace, humility, and sacrifice during this festive season.

Jonathan urged his fellow countrymen to seize this opportunity to unite and rebuild the nation by embracing love and upholding moral values that strengthen our collective bond.

The former President’s Christmas Day message reads: “The Christmas story is an inspiring one, full of messages of peace, hope, and joy to the whole world. It is rooted in God’s love for humanity and His infinite mercy manifested through the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The birth of Jesus Christ marks a new beginning and a new destiny for all believers. It is the fulfilment of many prophecies about the coming of the Saviour, who will save us from sin and other difficulties.

“This celebration invites us to be true witnesses to our faith as followers of Christ and to manifest the virtues of peace, love, humility and sacrifice.

“To all citizens, this period should serve as a moment to reawaken our faith in God and our country and live with the assurance that despite our challenges, we can surmount them through our shared acts of love and faith.

“Let us make the most of this season to rebuild our country by showing love to our neighbours and upholding moral principles that will deepen the thread that binds us together as a people.

“Let us utilise this opportunity to provide hope to those in need and take steps that will contribute to advancing our nation’s progress.”