‘A Responsible Christian Should Pay His Pastor Salary’ – Says Nigerian Cleric

A self-proclaimed preacher of the gospel, Harrison Ayintete, has taken to his verified X handle to assert that it is the duty of every believer to pay their pastors’ salaries.

Ayintete, who is the lead Pastor at The Refinery Church International, stressed the importance of Christians rewarding their pastors monetarily, citing relevant biblical references.

Furthermore, he emphasized that conscientious Christians acknowledge the significance of offering their pastors a fair salary or other forms of assistance.

“You owe your pastor salary! A responsible believer knows God pays his pastor through him or her.

”For the scripture saith, Thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And, The labourer is worthy of his reward.“ 1 Timothy 5:18 KJV That’s simple Bible,” Ayintete wrote on the microblogging platform.

Backing up his points with more Bible verses, the said cleric wrote: “Jesus was financed by women He ministered to.

“Luke 8:3 KJV: And Joanna the wife of Chuza Herod’s steward, and Susanna, and many others, which ministered unto him of their substance.

“These are apart from expensive gifts like the alabaster box of oil, gold, myrrh, etc. at His birth, about 100 pounds of aloes, etc. by Nicodemus; the list goes on. The apostles were sustained by the people they ministered to

“Matthew 10:10 KJV: Nor scrip for your journey, neither two coats, neither shoes nor yet staves: for the workman is worthy of his meat.

“The workman is worthy of his meat, meat there is sustenance or salary.

“Luke 10:7 KJV: And in the same house remain, eating and drinking such things as they give: for the labourer is worthy of his hire. Go not from house to house.

“The labourer is worthy of his hire. Hire is pay. Salary! This is how God pays His servants.”

When asked by a netizen if he was not bothered by the reactions of the people, as some netizens referred to him as a ‘fraudulent’ pastor, Ayintete said the likes of Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, and many top pastors in the country have all been accused and called series of unprintable names.