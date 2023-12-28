Concerns As Siblings Drown In Lagos On Christmas Day

Two young men of the same parents have tragically drowned at Ibeshe Beach in Lagos.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident happened on Christmas Day around 6 PM while the brothers were swimming alongside their friends.

Confirming the sad development in a statement released on Thursday, the Lagos State Police Command, through its spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that the incident was reported to the police by an individual.

The police revealed the deceased to be aged 26 and 23 with the surname Adegboyega. They are said to be residents of Festac Town in Lagos.

Despite the valiant efforts of their friends and local divers, all attempts to rescue the brothers were unsuccessful. Subsequently, the incident was reported to the police.

Hundeyin said that detectives visited the scene where the deceased got drowned.

He said that local divers were employed to locate the bodies, and the family of the deceased was informed of the incident.

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected traffic robbers along the MKO Abiola Gardens, Ikeja.

This was disclosed in a statement on the official X handle of the RRS on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the robbers were arrested in the act on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and stolen phones and ATM cards were also said to have been recovered from them.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Christmas Eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers and recovered three android phones and an ATM card while on patrol at MKO Abiola’s Gardens, Ojota, Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested at about 7.30pm on Sunday after one of the victims alerted RRS bike riders on patrol of the area.

“The suspects are Wasiu Olawale (23) an ex-convict, who was released in May, 2023, Adebayo Olatunbosun (20), Wale John (28) and Uche Ugwu (25), the gang leader.

“A diligent trail of the suspects by the police led to the arrest of three of them and the recovery of three android phones and ATM card.

“Five victims have reported at RRS headquarters where they have positively identified the suspects. The suspects are currently assisting the squad in its investigation.

“They are to be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”