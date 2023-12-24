Serie A: Osimhen Sees Red After Confrontation With Mourinho

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen received a red card during the team’s 2-0 loss to Roma in a Serie A match on Saturday night, marking a disappointing turn of events for the striker following his recent contract extension with Napoli.

Osimhen and teammate Matteo Politano faced ejections from the game, with Politano receiving a red card in the 66th minute and Osimhen seeing yellow for the second time in the 86th minute.

Roma capitalized on both dismissals by exploiting the numerical advantage, scoring 10 minutes after each to secure a 2-0 victory.

In addition to his on-field performance, Osimhen was involved in a heated exchange with Roma manager Jose Mourinho, adding to the tensions of the match. Mourinho also clashed with Osimhen’s teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku scored the goals that secured Roma’s win. Napoli conceded six goals in their last two matches across all competitions; they currently find themselves in seventh place in the league with 27 points from 17 matches. Meanwhile, Roma climbed to sixth place in the league standings after the victory.