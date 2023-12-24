I Want Peace To Return To Rivers – Wike Speaks On Rift With Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared his support for the peace process brokered between him and the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike made this known on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving and marriage anniversary of the immediate past Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

The minister said he has subjected himself to the peace process initiated by President Tinubu and promised to give peace a chance in the state.

He said: “Are you people aware that Mr President actually called us privately and told us what to do, he (Fubara) didn’t do it and now Mr President then said okay, the larger house should come and they’re saying he does not have the constitutional right to do that. I have subjected myself to the peace process.”

Wike said he has never done anything that will bring Rivers State backward, saying, it was during his tenure as governor that he fought so many states to bring back our oil wells.

He said: “The money accruing from those oil wells today is not in my pocket but for the interest of the state. To show character, when I was here I never went to see the Federal Government. I was the only opposition to the federal government. I challenged them.

“That is how you know people when they say they want to do something and they do it. I’m not a man that you can convince just because of a porridge of yam, no. it is not possible.”