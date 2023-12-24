Wike Dances To Tinubu’s ‘On Your Mandate’ Anthem In Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , has been captured on video dancing to the political anthem of President Bola Tinubu .

Recall that in early December, Wike publicly sang, hopped and gyrated to the ‘On Your Mandate We Shall Stand’ anthem in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Wike’s version of the tune, which is a hit among Tinubu’s supporters, is often interrupted with chants of ‘Jagaban’, the president’s traditional title, as he stomps this way and that.

In the viral video, Wike and some politicians from his base in Rivers, including the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudum Nwuche; Senator Barry Mpigi, and the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma federal constituency, Kelechi Nworgu, could be heard singing: ‘On your mandate, we shall stand’ with the chant ‘Jagaban’ interspersed for effect.

Others in the video include the former Board Chairman of UBA, Ferdinand Alabraba, and a former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), OCJ Okocha.

See the video below.