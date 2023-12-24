Fubara, Wike’s Power Tussle Is Opportunity For Political Godfathers To Start Having A Rethink – Ex-governor, Bafarawa

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has averred that the political crisis between Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should serve as a lesson to political godfathers.

Naija News reports that Fubara has been at loggerheads with his predecessor and some of his loyalists in the past three months, a feud that led to an impeachment plot against him, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in his cabinet.

In an interview with PUNCH, Bafarawa appealed to parties involved in the power struggle to ensure that justice prevails and the problem is solved.

Speaking on godfatherism in Nigerian politics, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain noted that the Rivers crisis is an opportunity for political godfathers to start having a rethink.

According to him, political godfathers should allow their successors to do their jobs without intruding into state governance.

He said, “I believe that people involved in the crisis will take care of everything. Again, when justice is done for everybody, then there is going to be peace. Let them try and do justice to everybody and there will be peace. When there is justice, then the problem is solved, but when there is injustice, the problem will persist. So, my appeal to the people of Rivers State is that they should ensure justice prevails.

“What is happening in Rivers State is an opportunity for politicians who are godfathers to start having a rethink. When God gives you an opportunity, before you become godfather to anybody, God has made the god by His mercy, and when you are no longer there, you can allow those who are there to do their job.

“Now, the people who voted for the governor say they are ready to die for him. That will give encouragement to others. As I told you earlier, all we need in life is justice. So, when there is justice in everything, there will be no cause for alarm.”