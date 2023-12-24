Deontay Wilder Consoles Himself As Anthony Joshua Sends Him Words Of Hope

American heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder has consoled himself by stressing that losing to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker “is not the end”.

Ahead of the bout which took place on the same card as that of Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Deontay Wilder insulted Joshua, describing him as a heavyweight boxer who has “lost his respect”.

Wilder decided to badmouth Joshua because the plan was that if the two of them won their respective bouts on Saturday, they would both clash in 2024.

Unfortunately, despite all the badmouth against Joshua, Wilder lost to Parker and Joshua won Wallin via knockout to make their proposed meeting in 2024 more difficult to achieve.

After recording his third defeat in 47 fights, the 38-year-old Wilder refused to back down as he stressed via a video he shared on his Instagram page that he lives to fight again.

“I don’t know what happened to be honest. My timing was off and I didn’t let my hands go like I was supposed to”, he said.

“Sometimes it gets like that but you live to see another fight. You live to see another moment, that’s all that matters. I’m still full of happiness, I’m still full of joy, and still full of smiles.

“Sorry if I let anyone down. But we’ll be back though, that’s the good thing about it.

“I thank you so much for the love and support that I got in Riyadh and all my fans around the world. I thank you, I appreciate you so much. This is not the end, we’ll be back.”

In his reaction to Deontay Wilder’s surprise defeat to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua refused to use harsh words against his rival.

Instead, the 34-year-old Nigerian-born British boxer stressed that the American heavyweight boxer would bounce back.

“I’m not too sure what can happen from here. I’m sure from a fan perspective, they’ll be more annoyed”, Joshua said.

“I always understand how this game is. You never know – this is elite-level boxing. Wilder just came up short, he’ll live up to fight another day.

“Me and him can still get it on, we can still get it cracking. I believe I’m a massive threat. I still believe Wilder is a threat and I still think it does amazing numbers if we get it on.”