Benue Crisis: ‘Tell Akume To Allow Gov Alia Perform His Duties, Politics Is Not Hereditary’ – APC Chieftain Begs Tinubu

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Garus Gololo, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the Benue State crisis involving the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, his political loyalists and Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Naija News reports that the National Assembly caucus from Benue State, under the platform of APC, had accused Alia of running the State government like a parish and marginalising Akume’s loyalists in his appointments.

However, addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, Gololo called on the SGF to allow Governor Alia to perform his duties as executive governor and also concentrate on delivering a dividend of democracy to the people of the State.

According to him, the APC crisis in the State started after Governor Alia refused to allow Akume’s younger wife to emerge as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Gololo further urged President Tinubu to intervene in the crisis, rocking Benue before it got out of hand while accusing Akume of allegedly instigating the situation for his selfish interest.

He said, “The purpose of calling this press conference is that as a party Chieftain, when you see something wrong, you take precautionary measures before it happens.

“The whole crisis started when Akume’s younger wife wanted to become the Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, and the governor said no!

“The wife, Becky, was the former Chairman of Gboko LGA. She was also Akume’s Secretary when he was the Minister, and now, he wants her to be the Speaker. Even if I were the one, I would say no.

“Akume should allow the man(governor) to do his job, and I am calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter before it gets out of hand.

“Let him call the SGF (Akume) to order in order to allow him to perform his job as the executive governor and chief security officer of the State.

“As governor for eight years, nobody interferes with his style of governance. He should allow peace to reign in Benue State. What does Akume want again? Politics is not hereditary.

“If it’s hereditary, then, it would have been okay for all members of his family to be entitled to whatever positions deem fit by him (Akume).”