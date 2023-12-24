Anthony Joshua’s Earnings After Beating Otto Wallin Revealed

The amount Anthony Joshua earned after beating Swiss heavyweight boxer, Otto Wallin, in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23, has been revealed.

Recall that on the said date, Anthony Joshua defeated the Swiss boxer hours after his major rival, Deontay Wilder, lost to Joseph Parker on the same card.

If the American heavyweight boxer, Wilder, had won the match, his much-anticipated clash with Joshua in 2024 would have been sacrosanct.

However, these hopes were short-lived as Parker outboxed Wilder and won unanimously.

At the end of the night, these fighters’ bruises came with a big payout as winners and losers walked away with a hefty sum of money.

A Spanish publication, Marca, claimed that Anthony Joshua received between $10 to $12 million for defeating Otto Wallin on Saturday night.

His opponent, Wallin, is expected to earn about $1 million, which is still more than three times what his $200k deal to fight Tyson Fury will provide.

The amount of the additional fee that will be given to the bout winner is still unknown. It is expected that the final agreement will contain the precise amount of gate and PPV sales, which will not be available for a few weeks following the event.

So, in 2024, the boxers might start the new year with a big bonus.

On the other hand, Deontay Wilder’s expected payout for losing to Joseph Parker is yet to be made public. However, it is believed that Wilder wouldn’t make as much as Joshua made on Saturday night.