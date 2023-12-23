‘The Job Is Done And Over At Man City’ – Guardiola Declares After Winning Club World Cup

Spanish football manager who currently coaches Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has declared his job at the club as done and over.

Naija News reports that Guardiola said this after helping the English Premier League side win the Club World Cup on Friday.

Man City yesterday beat toothless Fluminense 4-0 to win their fifth trophy of the 2023 campaign.

The latest development means Guardiola has won every trophy available since he joined Man City as manager in 2016.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola, who has 18 months left on his current contract, said his job was “done”.

He said: “I’m very pleased and I would like to say we had the feeling we would close the chapter; we won all the titles, there’s nothing else to win. I had a feeling the job was done, it is over.

“Now it’s Christmas time, we buy another book and start to write it again. The last eight years, it’s over.”

Naija News reports that Guardiola has now won multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, Carabao Cups, Community Shields, Champions League, UEFA Super League, and now the FIFA Club World Cup for Manchester City in about 6 years of reign at the club. This means that there is nothing in club football the Spanish tactician hasn’t won for City.