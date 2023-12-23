‘Former Governor Planning To Cause Mayhem, Take Over 70 Hectares Of Land’ – Enugu Community Raises Alarm

The people of Obollo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State have claimed that a former governor is trying to take over a large expanse of land measuring over 70 hectares.

Residents said that the politician was instigating crisis in the community and the escalating dispute may spiral to bloodbath in the area if urgent measures were not taken.

Speaking at a press briefing in Enugu, the Obollo people said that they had already informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun that the governor was using his allies to instigate the crisis in the community in order to grab their communal land.

The petition, dated December 21, 2023, made available to Naija News was signed by the Donee, Power of Attorney, Oha Obollo in Council, Matthew Agu.

Tracing the genesis of the crisis, Agu said that the former governor had solicited for a large expanse of land for the establishment of a dry sea port in Obollo-Afor, a request that was granted on 9th August, 2015, with the understanding that it was for public good.

He said, “But as the years rolled by, we discovered that he had tricked us into donating the land. It was clear that he was planning to grab the property for his personal use. We kicked against it because that land is not for anybody’s personal use.

“Seeing that he could not achieve his plan of taking the land for himself, through the dry sea port story, he resorted to engineering one of the clans in the community to claim ownership of the property, against an existing court order indicating that the land belongs to the entire Oha Obollo and not one particular clan.”

Agu also narrated several attempts made by the ex-governor through a serving police chief who hails from the same local government area to frustrate efforts to resolve the issue legally, alleging that the police in the state had been compromised.