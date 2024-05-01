Video: Outrage As Masquerade Attack Female Nurse In Nsukka

nurse in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State faced a brutal assault on Sunday at the hands of a group of masquerades.

The victim has been identified as Miss Blessing Ogbonna, a private hospital staff in Nsukka.

In a video trending online, the nurse who was properly kitted was flogged until she fell off a motorbike.

Despite managing to get up and run, Blessing was relentlessly pursued and beaten by the horde of masquerades until she fell into a deep drainage.

During an interview with Chinedu Anichi’s online TV, Miss Blessing reported that she couldn’t see the masquerades until it was too late to run because a tipper had blocked her view while she was going to the hospital.

While seeking justice for herself and other victims, she revealed that she remained traumatized as they showed her no mercy.

Many Nigerians have expressed outrage over the incident, demanding the immediate ban of the ‘Oriokpa Nsukka masquerade’, which they claim has gained notoriety for its involvement in various criminal activities.

In addition to frequently assaulting individuals for not giving them money, the ‘Oriokpa Nsukka masquerade’ has also faced allegations of carrying weapons.

See the video below: